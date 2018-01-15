Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 4G VoLTE smartphone launched with Airtel cashback worth Rs 2000

The Titanium Frames S7 offers smartphone users a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display, that comes with 2.5D Curved Glass. The Titanium Frames S7 offers smartphone users a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display, that comes with 2.5D Curved Glass.

Karbonn has launched the Titanium Frames S7 for Rs 6,999 as a ShopClues exclusive. The 4G VoLTE-enabled device will be available from January 15 with various promotional offers, including an Airtel launch cashback offer, that offers Rs 2000 cashback over 36 months.

The Titanium Frames S7 offers smartphone users a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display, that comes with 2.5D Curved Glass. Designed with a metallic body, the phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 1.45 GHz quad-core processor. Karbonn has enabled an AI-based personal assistant called Niki on the Titanium Frames S7, which provides 3000 mAh of battery backup to users.

Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 include a 13MP rear camera and a 13MP selfie lens. The smartphone’s rear camera comes with LED flash and offers HDR mode, pro capture, face detection and beauty mode. Photography enthusiasts can also adjust white balance, shutter speed and ISO settings for a more professional experience.

Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 has 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This Karbonn device can support up to 128GB memory via microSD storage. Along with 4G VoLTE capabilities, this device offers Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth and OTG support. The sensors on the Titanium Frames S7 include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, GPS and G/P/L sensors. Users can purchase this phone in Black, Champagne and Red colour variants.

Airtel subscribers will receive Rs 2,000 cashback if they recharge for Rs 199 monthly, over a 36 month period. After the first 18 months, Airtel will refund Rs 500, and subsequently transfer the remaining Rs 1500 after completion of 36 months. Additionally, Karbonn customers will get 10 per cent Instant Discounts on credit and debit card payments made from IndusInd Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. Users can also pay for the Titanium Frames S7 through MobiKwik, as the digital wallet provides 30 per cent cashback, worth Rs 2,100.

“Titanium Frames S7 is a smart device power packed with unique value added services, launch offers benefits and pricing like never before,” said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles.

