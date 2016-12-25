Karbonn launches a range of affordable 4G-enabled smartphones

Karbonn’s new 4G-enabled handsets – Aura Note 4G, K9 Smart 4G, Titanium Vista 4G and Viraat 4G – are targeted at entry level users. Karbonn’s new 4G-enabled handsets – Aura Note 4G, K9 Smart 4G, Titanium Vista 4G and Viraat 4G – are targeted at entry level users.

Karbonn has introduced 4G variants of four of its smartphones. The new 4G-enabled handsets – Aura Note 4G, K9 Smart 4G, Titanium Vista 4G and Viraat 4G – are targeted at entry level users. The Aura Note 4G and K9 Smart 4G cost Rs 6,490 and Rs 5,090 respectively. Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G and Viraat 4G will be available at Rs 5,790 and Rs 5,790 respectively.

Karbonn Aura Note 4G

Karbonn Aura Note 4G is company’s first smartphone to feature a finger-print sensor. It sports a 5.5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by 1.25 GHz quad core Mediatek MT6737 chipset. It packs a 5MP front camera with an 8MP rear camera. Aura Note 4G is backed by a 2,800mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory.

K9 Smart 4G

Karbonn K9 Smart 4G gets a 5-inch FWVGA tough glass display. It comes integrated with Indus OS for local language search, text to speech options and free messaging amongst Indus users. There’s a native dialer integration of FreeCharge for quick payments via single tap. K9 Smart 4G runs on a 1.2 GHz quad core Mediatek processor with Mali-T720 GPU and 1GB RAM.

On the camera front, it has a 5MP camera on both the rear and front. It comes with a 2,300 mAH battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is available in two colours – Black and Grey – and sandstone back finish.

Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G

Karbonn Titanium Vista 4G has a 5-inch screen. It offers curated content from content providers such as Saavn, Voot and Dailyhunt. The smartphone has a 1.25 GHz quad core Mediatek MT6737 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. It features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Titanium Vista comes in two colours – Champagne White and Black.

K9 Viraat 4G

Karbonn K9 Viraat 4G comes with a 5.5- inch HD screen and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. K9 Viraat 4G is powered 1.25 GHz quad core Mediatek MT6737 processor. It packs an 8MP rear camera with 5MP front camera. K9 Viraat 4G geta a 2,800 mAh battery. It can be bought in White Champagne and Black colour variants.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd