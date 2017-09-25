Karbonn K9 Smart Grand with 4G VoLTE, Android Nougat launched in India at Rs 5290

Karbonn has launched the K9 Smart Grand smartphone in the Indian market. Karbonn has launched the K9 Smart Grand smartphone in the Indian market.

The budget Android phone is priced at Rs 5290 and will be available in two colour options: Black and Champagne.

The K9 Smart Grand includes a 5.2-inch screen with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. There’s also a microSD card slow available for memory expansion (up to 32GB). The phone is backed by a 2300mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The K9 Smart Grand measures 9.45 mm and weighs in at 178 grams.

On the camera front, the device sports an 8MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing shooter. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, GPS/A-GPS, FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the rear side.

When it comes to smartphones under Rs 6,000, there are a lot of options one can consider. In fact, it isn’t that hard to find the phone of choice. For instance, Yu Yunique 2 is one such option, which comes with a 5-inch HD display, a MediaTek MT6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 2500mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 5999 and can be purchased from Flipkart.

