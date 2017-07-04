Karbonn K9 Kavach with BHIM app launched in India at Rs 5,290

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G has been launched in India at Rs 5,290. The highlight of the smartphone is it comes with BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app pre-installed. Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G has been launched in India at Rs 5,290. The highlight of the smartphone is it comes with BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app pre-installed.

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G has been launched in India at Rs 5,290. It will be available in three colour variants. The highlight of the smartphone is it comes with BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app pre-installed. The app has been optimized for user experience and performance on the Karbonn K9 Kavach. The company is also looking to add e-KYC, Digilocker, access to e-gov services, P2P transactions from phonebook, contextual payments on messenger apps, as well as bill payments and utility services.

Karbonn K9 Kavach gets a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by 1.25GHz Quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card). K9 Kavach runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

“With this association, lakhs of customers will be greeted with BHIM app in Karbonn smartphones. Availability of BHIM in multiple languages will cater to people from distinct regions with ease. This strategic partnership is a significant step towards providing acceptance tools for facilitating digital payments in India,” said A P Hota, Managing Director and CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI).

Karbonn K9 Kavach features a 5MP rear camera with autofocus and flash. The front camera is also 5MP with flash. This is a dual SIM smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE. K9 Kavach is backed by a 2,300mAh battery. K9 Kavach comes with a fingerprint sensor as well. The sensor can be used to make secure transactions. K9 Kavach packs features like smart finger touch dialing, locking device and apps, as well as capturing images.

