Karbonn Aura Power with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs 5,990

Karbonn Mobiles has launched 4G-enabled Aura Power smartphone at Rs 5,990. Karbonn Aura Power supports 4G VoLTE and HD voice calls.

Karbonn Aura Power features a 5-inch FWVGA display with with a resolution 480×854 pixels. Aura Power runs Android 5.1 Lollipop. It comes with an 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front camera.

The dual-SIM device is powered by quad-core processor clocked at 1GHz, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB via microSD card). Karbonn Aura Power packs a 4000mAh non-removable battery.

Karbonn Aura Power supports 4G, Bluetooth, GPRS/ EDGE, 3G, Wi-Fi, FM radio, GPS and Micro-USB. The dimensions of the phone are 141×71.2x10mm. Aura Power weighs 175 grams and will be available in Champagne and Dark Blue colour variants.

