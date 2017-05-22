Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus launched at Rs 5,790: Key specifications and features

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus comes with 16GB ROM and has a 5MP camera on the front as well as rear. Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus comes with 16GB ROM and has a 5MP camera on the front as well as rear.

Karbonn has unveiled Aura Power 4G Plus smartphone in India at Rs 5,790. It sports a a 5-inch HD IPS display with a pixel resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The device is 4G VoLTE enabled. Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card). Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus comes in two colour variants — Grey and Champagne.

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-core processor and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It features a 5MP rear camera, and the front camera is 5MP as well. The front camera comes inbuilt with face beauty option. Other features of the camera are LED flash, Panorama shot, continuous shot and face detection.

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus is backed by a 4000mAh Li-ion battery, which is claimed to offer a talk time of up to 16 hours. The phone supports dual SIM cards. Connectivity options include: Bluetooth, GPS, FM Radio and G/P/L Sensors, OTG support. The dimensions of the smartphone are 146 x 72 x 10.92mm.

Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus is the successor of Aura Power 4G smartphone, which was launched last year. In comparison, the Aura Power 4G features a 5-inch FWVGA display and runs Android 5.1 Lollipop. It gets an 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front camera.

The dual-SIM device is packs a 4000mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone is priced at Rs 5,990.

