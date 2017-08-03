Karbonn Aura Note Play with 6-inch display, 3300mAh battery launched in India

Karbonn Aura Note Play is a huge smartphone that sports a 6-inch HD display (1280 x 720). Karbonn Aura Note Play is a huge smartphone that sports a 6-inch HD display (1280 x 720).

Karbonn Aura Note Play has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7590. The mid-end smartphone is already available for purchase through leading offline retailers in the country. Karbonn Aura Note Play comes in two colour options- Black and Champagne.

Karbonn Aura Note Play is a huge smartphone that sports a 6-inch HD display (1280 x 720). This is not bad at all for a phone that’s priced less than Rs 8000. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

On the back, Karbonn’s mid-end smartphone packs an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash and autofocus. In the front, there’s a 5-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, FM Radio, Bluetooth, OTG support, and IR remote.

“With the launch of Aura Note Play, we dwell deeper into providing value added services that are relevant to our customers which also creates a differentiating factor for our device in its segment, said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles. “We are extremely delighted to announce the launch and will continue to strive and bring in such technological innovations for consumers in future as well.”

Obviously, at this price point users should not expect a high-end smartphone, but Karbonn Aura Note Play offers a lot of value for the money paid. Last but not the least, the smartphone is backed by a large 3300mAh battery, which should last a day on a single charge.

