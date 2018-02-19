Jivi Energy E3 4G VoLTE smartphone to cost Rs 699 under Reliance Jio Football offer: Here are the details

Jivi Energy E3 will cost Rs 699 under the Reliance Jio Football offer. (Image credit: Jivi Mobiles) Jivi Energy E3 will cost Rs 699 under the Reliance Jio Football offer. (Image credit: Jivi Mobiles)

Jivi Mobiles has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer its Energy E3 smartphone for an effective price of Rs 699. Reliance Jio is offering cashback of Rs 2200, which is a part of ‘Jio Football Offer’. The offer is applicable on six smartphones from Jivi Mobiles.

The Energy E3, for instance, is currently priced at Rs 2,899 from e-commerce sites. Under the offer, the smartphone has been discounted further and the cost of owing the Energy E3 comes down to Rs 699. Jivi Mobiles claims the Energy E3 is the cheapest smartphone with 4G VoLTE in the market. In terms of specifications, Jivi Energy E3 has a 4-inch WVGA screen, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera, and Dual-SIM functionality.

“It is for the first time that Reliance Jio has tied up with an Indian homegrown mobile phone brand for the cashback offer to its customers. It is indeed a proud moment for us. With this cashback in place, we shall be able to offer our range of 4G VoLte smartphones to our customers at an effective price starting Rs 699, the lowest in India as of now,” said Pankaj Anand, CEO, Jivi Mobiles

Under the current offer, users will have to recharge with Jio’s Rs 198 or 299 prepaid plans for the first time, upon activation of the phone. The offer is only available on MyJio app, valid till March 31. The cashback will be credited to the user’s MyJio account in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers can be used against subsequent recharges of Rs 198 or Rs 299 on MyJio app. The offer is applicable on a number of popular smartphones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro, Honor 9i, and Micromax Bharat 1.

