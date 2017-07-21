JioPhone pre-orders start August 24: Here’s how to book the Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone

Reliance Jio JioPhone will be available to users who pre-book it on a first-come, first-serve basis. The JioPhone can be pre-booked from the company’s website, Reliance Digital stores across the country, or via MyJio app. Reliance Jio JioPhone will be available to users who pre-book it on a first-come, first-serve basis. The JioPhone can be pre-booked from the company’s website, Reliance Digital stores across the country, or via MyJio app.

Reliance Jio JioPhone 4G VoLTE feature phone has finally been unveiled by Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani. The feature phone comes with 4G VoLTE support, and people will be able to use the device using voice commands as well. The two features sets the new JioPhone apart from any other feature phone in the market.

Reliance Jio JioPhone will ship starting first week of September, and pre-orders begin August 24. Reliance Jio will give out JioPhone for user testing in beta from August 15. The feature phone is free of cost, though Jio is asking customers to pay a security deposit of Rs 1500 for three years. The deposit will be refundable, which means users will get the deposit back after they return the JioPhone after three years of use. Of course, users will have to spend on recharge plans and tariffs to use Internet on the device.

Reliance Jio JioPhone will be available to users who pre-book it on a first-come, first-serve basis. The JioPhone can be pre-booked from the company’s website, Reliance Digital stores across the country, or via MyJio app. Remember, bookings don’t start until August 24, so the option to pre-book the device will only appear after that date. All JioPhones will be ‘Made in India’ devices, and Jio aiming to make available 5 million JioPhones every week.

As for specifications, the new JioPhone gets a 2.4-inch QVGA screen. It sports a squarish design, a headphone jack along with microphone and speaker. Reliance Jio users will get an option to browse Internet on the device as well. It supports Jio’s suite of apps including JioCinema, JioMusic, and more. There’s also an option to cast content from JioCinema app from JioPhone onto users’ TV. Reliance Jio JioPhone supports all Indian languages, which is likely to help while giving voice commands. Other features include SOS functionality, which can be activated by pressing 5, and support for NFC that enables quick payments.

Coming to data offers, Jio has announced special plans as well as sachet packs for JioPhone users. Jio’s Rs 153 monthly plan gives users unlimited data with 500 MB FUP (Fair Usage Policy) per day. The Rs 309 monthly pack is for users who’d like to broadcast their JioTV app on their television. It lets people watch three to four hours of video. Jio’s sachet packs for Rs 24 and Rs 54 come with a validity of two days and a week respectively.

