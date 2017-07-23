JioPhone booking on Jio.com: Here’s how you can apply for the 4G VoLTE feature phone

Reliance JioPhone has been announced, and here’s how you can apply for the device by visiting the official website. Reliance JioPhone has been announced, and here’s how you can apply for the device by visiting the official website.

Reliance Jio has updated its website with a ‘Keep me Posted’ form to help users to buy the JioPhone. The company has already announced that the pre-booking for the JioPhone will begin from August 24, while the device will be available on first-come-first served basis to those who pre-book the phone at the earliest.

Here’s how you can apply for the JioPhone by visiting Jio.com:

Upon visiting the site, users will notice a “Keep me Posted” banner on Reliance Jio’s official website.

Now users need to the fill the form by entering your name, email and phone number to show your interest.

Once the process is done, an email notification and SMS will be sent to confirm the same.

The notification sent by Team Jio via email/SMS:

Greetings from Jio!

Thank you for your interest. We have received your details and our team will contact you shortly.

Thank You,

Team Jio

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio launched its 4G VoLTE -enabled JioPhone an effective price of Rs 0 (though users have to pay Rs 1500, after three years on returning the phone), which actually comes down to Rs 500 a year. According to the company, the voice calls will be free while with the ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, users can avail free voice messages and unlimited data at Rs 153 per month. Other than the monthly plan, Jio is also offering a weekly and two-day plan. The weekly plan will cost Rs 54 while the two-day plan is available for Rs 24.

JioPhone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and is powered by a Snapdragon 205 processor. It has a dedicated button for torchlight and a alphanumeric keypad. The device supports all Indian languages, and users can communicate with the JioPhone via voice commands. It also has the built-in SOS button, which can be activated by pressing 5. The support for NFC is also included, and the device also comes pre-loaded with Jio apps.

