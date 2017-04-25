iVoomi Me, Me 1+smartphones launched in India; price starts at Rs 3,999

iVoomi, Chinese smartphone company, has launched the Me and Me 1+ smartphones in its ME series. The affordable smartphones are Shopclues exclusive and cost Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively. The devices will go on sale at midnight of April 25. Both Me and Me 1+ are 4G VoLTE-enabled and upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat.

iVoomi Me 1 has a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280*720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass design. It is powered by 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

iVoomi Me runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It gets 5MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera. The smartphone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery and supports Fast Charge technology. It will be available in black colour option.

iVoomi Me 1+ gets a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280*720 pixels with 2.5D curved glass design. It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera. iVoomi Me 1+ packs a 3,000 mAh battery and supports Flash/Fast charge 2.0 technology. It will be available in rose gold colour variant.

iVoomi ME is company’s first smartphone series in India. Previously, it launched iV505 which was exclusive to ShopClues as well.

