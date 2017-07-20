iVoomi Me 4, Me 5 smartphones launched in India: Price and key specifications

iVoomi Me 4 and Me 5 are entry-level Android smartphones, featuring quad core processors. iVoomi Me 4 and Me 5 are entry-level Android smartphones, featuring quad core processors.

Chinese smartphone company iVoomi has launched two new smartphones – the Me 4 and Me 5, in India. iVoomi Me 4 and Me 5 are currently available exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 3499 and Rs 4499, respectively.

Out of the two smartphones, iVoomi Me 5 has a slightly superior specifications. It features a 5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and 2.5D curve glass protection. It is powered by a quad-core processor (unspecified) coupled with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and microSD card support ( up to 128GB). The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

On the camera front, it features an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie cameras. The 4G VoLTE smartphone comes in two colour options: carbon black and champagne gold.

Next up is the iVoomi Me 4, which features a 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core processor, paired with 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory and microSD support ( up to 64GB). The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, has a 2000mAh battery, and supports twenty two regional languages. The 4G VoLTE smartphone has a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. It is available in champagne gold, Slate grey and midnight black.

Also read: iVoomi, Mafe, Tecno… new smartphone brands still make beeline for India

iVoomi made its entry into the crowded Indian smartphone market earlier this year. The company has been focusing on tier 2 and 3 cities, and it aims to capture 4 per cent market share by 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd