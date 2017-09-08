iVOOMi Me 3, Me 3S with shatterproof display unveiled at Rs 5,499 and Rs 6,499 respectively

iVOOMi Me 3 and Me 3s get a 5.2-inch shatterproof HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and with 2.5D curved glass design. iVOOMi Me 3 and Me 3s get a 5.2-inch shatterproof HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and with 2.5D curved glass design.

iVOOMi has launched Me 3 and Me 3S smartphones with shatterproof display. The devices will be available on Flipkart starting midnight of September 7. iVOOMi Me 3 features 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, while the Me 3s comes with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage. Both the smartphones support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card. The dual SIM 4G-VoLTE enabled phones run Android 7.0 Nougat.

“iVOOMi has always ventured to bring value for money products powered by innovation and we are glad to introduce Me 3 and Me3S as our flagships products to make life easier and better for the users across length and breadth of the country. He further stated, “The launch of our flagship range brings a new stage for the brand to achieve the goal as it is completely aligned with our objective to broaden the horizon of advanced technology and features in the affordable segment of smartphones in India,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India said.

iVOOMi Me 3 and Me 3s get a 5.2-inch shatterproof HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and with 2.5D curved glass design. Both the smartphones are backed by a 3,000mAh battery with turbo battery power saver mode, and fast charging 2.0 technology. iVOOMi Me 3 and Me 3s are powered by a 64-bit Quad-core MediaTek processor.

iVOOMi Me 3 and Me 3s support OTG, Bluetooth 4.0, micro USB, light sensor, G-sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphones will be available in midnight black, champagne gold and teal blue colour options. Me 3 is priced at Rs 5,499 while Me 3s costs Rs 6,499.

iVOOMi Me 3 sports 8MP rear camera with Samsung Galaxy Core Sensor. Other features include HDR Mode, low light photography, beauty mode, panorama, flash, and auto focus. The front camera is 8 MP with LED flash, beauty mode, and 1.12um sensor. Me 3s has a 13MP rear camera with 1.0um Samsung Sensor. It comes with HDR mode, low light photography, beauty mode, panorama, flash, and auto focus. The front camera us 8MP with LED flash, beauty mode, and 1.12um sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd