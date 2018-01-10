iVOOMi launches i1, i1s phones starting at Rs 5,499: Here are the specifications

iVoomi has introduced the i1 and i1s smartphones in India stating at Rs 5,999. Both mobiles will go on sale on Flipkart from today. iVoomi has introduced the i1 and i1s smartphones in India stating at Rs 5,999. Both mobiles will go on sale on Flipkart from today.

iVoomi has launched the i1 and i1s smartphones, with dual-rear cameras. Both phones will be available on Flipkart. iVoomi is relying on flash sale format for both mobiles. The i1 is available at Rs 5,999, while the i1s is priced at Rs 7,499. For the first flash sale, users can purchase the i1s for Rs 6,999. Idea is also providing Rs 1,500 cashback on both smartphones.

The i1 and i1s are 4G-VoLTE enabled smartphones. Both devices have a 5.45-inch HD Infinity Edge Display though this has broad bezels on the top and bottom. The display aspect ratio is 18:9. These smartphones are based on Android 7.0 Nougat and powered by MTK 6737 Processor. Both the i1 and i1s sport a 3000mAh battery on board.

On the i1 and i1s, iVoomi is also providing a dual rear camera with a 13MP + 2MP setup. The front camera is 8MP. The two phones only differ in internal memory configurations. While the i1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, the i1s offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. On both devices, though, users can expand memory to 128GB via microSD slot. On the connectivity front, both smartphones are enabled by 4G VoLTE enabled. They are equipped by a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and other sensors like Gyro, accelerometer and Ambient light sensor. These phones are available in Black and Platinum Gold colour options.

“iVOOMi stands for its distinguished products that are built on innovation and high quality. We are extremely excited to introduce i1 and i1sas our second flagship series that resonates with a large segment of users across the country,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi, India said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd