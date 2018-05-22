iVOOMi i2 with dual 4G VoLTE, dual-rear cameras and 18:9 display launched at Rs 7,499

iVOOMi i2 smartphone launched in India, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 7,499. iVOOMi i2 smartphone launched in India, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart for a price of Rs 7,499.

iVOOMi has launched its new phone iVOOMi i2 smartphone in India, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 7,499, this budget smartphone features a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 and supports dual-active 4G VoLTE SIMs, along with dual-rear camera. This phone also features a 3D Mirror Finish Back Panel, which the company claims is made of 15 layers of optical coating.

iVOOMi i2 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ Incell Full View Display along with the 3D Mirror Finish Back Panel. In addition, this phone also offers Facial Recognition to users for its budget pricing. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, the iVOOMi i2 runs the 1.5GHz MTK 6739 processor. It comes with a 4000mAh battery supported by 2A Fast Charge, according to the company. The iVOOMi i2 has 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB of internal memory, which expandable storage up to 128GB.

On the camera front, the iVOOMi i2 comes with a 13MP + 2MP dual-rear camera as well as an 8MP selfie lens. The rear camera configuration features a Sony sensor with 5P Largan Lens and soft flash. Its front camera a 4P Samsung Lens.

Connectivity options on the iVOOMi i2 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and micro-USB with OTG support. This phone comes with sensors, like the accelerometer, gyro, proximity and ambient light sensors. The iVOOMi i2 is available in three colour variants: Bronze Gold, Olive Black and Indigo Blue.

“iVooMi i2 is a design inspiration with features like Face Unlock, 3D mirror finish body for a premium look, coupled with a ‘Full View’ display. We intend to establish a stronger connect with the youth and continue fulfilling their requirements in the times to come”, said Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India in a press statement.

