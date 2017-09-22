itel Selfiepro S41 with 8MP camera, fingerprint sensor launched at Rs 6,990

Itel Mobile has launched its Selfiepro S41 smartphone in India. The 4G VoLTE-enabled is available at Rs 6,990. Itel Mobile has launched its Selfiepro S41 smartphone in India. The 4G VoLTE-enabled is available at Rs 6,990.

Itel Mobile has launched its Selfiepro S41 smartphone in India. The 4G VoLTE-enabled is available at Rs 6,990. itel Selfiepro S41 comes with a 5-inch HD IPS full lamination display with a 2.5D glass design. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Itel Selfiepro S41 is powered by a Quad-core Mediatek processor clocked at 1.25 Ghz with Mali 720 GPU. There’s 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. It features an 8MP auto-focus rear camera with flash, and an 8MP front shooter with flash. The rear camera comes equipped with professional camera mode, 120-degree panorama, face beauty and night mode.

Itel Selfiepro S41 offers fingerprint sensor, which can also be used for camera focus apart from unlocking the phone. Sensors on itel Selfiepro S41 include: gyroscope, proximity and ambient light sensors. itel Selfiepro S41 offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity.

“S41 offers the perfect confluence of technology, style, and functionality, something that’s hard-to-find in a single product offering at this price point. By providing aspiring smartphone owners with a plethora of features at such a competitive price point in the aggressive offline space backed by superior service proposition, S41 emerges as an all-round winner in the category”, said Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel and Spice Devices.

