Itel S42, A44, A44 Pro with Full View display launched in India: Key specifications and features

Itel S42, A44 and A44 Pro smartphones with Full View display have been launched in India. Priced at Rs 8,499, Itel S42 will be available via offline retail stores, while the Itel A44 is priced at Rs 5,700. The A44 Pro has been announced by the company, though the price will be announced later this month. Itel S42 has a 5.65-inch Full HD+ TFT IPS screen with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 285 ppi. The device will be made available in Black and Champagne colour options. Itel S42 sports a metal unibody design, with fingerprint scanner placed at the back cover.

Itel S42 is powered by 64-bit Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, clocked at 1.4GHz with 600MHz Adreno 308 GPU for graphics performance. It features 3GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Itel S42 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, said to offer a talktime of up to 21.5 hours on 4G and a standby time of 400 hours. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

Itel S42 comes with a 13MP rear camera with PDAF. The front camera is a 13MP one with fixed focus. Both front and the back camera support LED flash.This is a dual SIM device that supports two Nano SIM cards. It measures 153×73.55×8.25mm. Sensors on the S42 include a fingerprint sensor and G/P/L sensors. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and OTG.

Itel S42 will compete with the likes of Smartron t phone P, which comes with similar specifications, though it comes with a Snapdragon 435 processor and 5,000mAh. Those looking for a sub-Rs 10,000 phone with a better processor and decent camera can also look at Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which starts at Rs 9,999.

Itel A44 and A44 Pro smartphones come with 5.45-inch Full View FWVGA+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat and are powered by MT6737M processor. The devices support 1GB RAM and 8GB storage with expandable memory upto 32GB via a micro SD card slot. Itel A44 is backed by a 2,400mAh battery. It sports 5MP camera on the front as well as rear. It supports fingerprint sensor as well. The A44 Pro has an 8MP rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera. The battery on both the smartphones is the same.

