itel S21 dual-front camera phone launched: Price, specifications, features

itel Mobile has launched its dual-front camera smartphone, the itel S21. The smartphone is priced under Rs 6000 and comes with two front cameras. The S21 uses a 5-inch FWVGA IPS screen with blue-ray eye protection and sunlight display.

This 4G VoLTE and ViLTE supported-smartphone is based on Android 7.0 Nougat and powered by Mediatek’s 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.1.Ghz. The phone has a Mali-T860 MP1 GPU and a 2700mAh Li-Polymer battery on board. The S21 is pre-loaded with Smart Phone Manager, that allows users to access apps like as Accelerate, App Freeze, App Lock, Power Saver, and Carl Care (for end-to-end service support)

The itel S21 provides 2MP + 5MP dual-front cameras with a panoramic field view of 120 degrees. The dual-front cameras allow users to toggle between solo selfies and group selfies. The S21 also comes with an 8MP rear camera with auto-focus, face detection and Bokeh mode.

The S21 offers 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory, which can be expanded to 32GB via a microSD card. The itel S21 offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS as connectivity options. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back for unlocking the phone. The S21 is available in three colours: Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold, and Elegant Black, and is priced at Rs 5,999.

“From conceiving an idea to its execution, we work towards making our products as customer-centric and feature-intensive as possible. S21, like other products in our smartphone portfolio is a masterpiece. We have focussed extensively on building market disrupting technologies and developing out-of-the-box innovations, and S21 is yet another example of our excellence in delivering aspirational value to our consumers”, said Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, itel & Spice Devices in a press statement.

