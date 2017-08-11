Itel PowerPro P41 with 4G VoLTE, 5000mAh battery announced: Price and key features

Priced at Rs 5,999, the PowerPro P41will be available in Graphite, Silver Grey, and Champagne colour options. Priced at Rs 5,999, the PowerPro P41will be available in Graphite, Silver Grey, and Champagne colour options.

Itel Mobile has announced the launch of PowerPro P41 smartphone, which comes with support for 4G VoLTE and ViLTE. itel PowerPro P41 is the latest addition to company’s PowerPro series, and the device packs a 5,000mAh battery. The battery in the PowerPro P41 is claimed to offer up to 35 days standby time, and up to 51 hours of talktime. It comes with power bank support. Priced at Rs 5,999, the PowerPro P41will be available in Graphite, Silver Grey, and Champagne colour options.

Itel PowerPro P41 features a 5-inch FWVGA IPS display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor, the PowerPro P41 comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

“With a steadfast emphasis on innovation, itel Mobile as a brand strives to add value to the lives of its users and satisfy their mobility requirements through its performance-driven range of smartphones. The PowerPro series is renowned for its exceptional battery life and powerful performance. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, such as the latest Android 7.0 Nougat and an unmatched long-lasting battery, the PowerPro P41 is the perfect combination of high-grade performance and stylish design aimed at delighting Indian customers,” Sudhir Kumar, CEO – itel Mobile India, said.

Itel PowerPro P41 is gets a 5MP rear camera with auto-focus, face detection, dual LED flash, and beauty mode. The front camera is 2MP front with beauty mode and face detection. The smartphone comes with multi-account feature that enables users to operate two accounts simultaneously on apps such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 3G/4G/2G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, and OTG support.

