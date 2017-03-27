itel Wish A41 with 4G VoLTE support launched in India at Rs 5840

itel Wish A41 is a budget smartphone with a 5-inch display and a quad-core processor under the hood. itel Wish A41 is a budget smartphone with a 5-inch display and a quad-core processor under the hood.

itel Mobile has launched a new smartphone in India dubbed the Wish A41. The phone is priced at Rs 5840 and will be available in three colour options: Champagne, Calx, and Rose Gold.

The budget smartphone comes packed with features such as ‘Multiple Account’ apps and ‘SmartKey’. With ‘Multiple Account’, users can log in with two different accounts on popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. On the other hand, the ‘SmartKey’ feature will help users to functions such as taking screenshots, disconnecting calls, and taking pictures with a single click. The phone also comes loaded with an advanced SOS feature which, upon activation, takes pictures from both the cameras and sends it to emergency contacts along with a 5-second voice recording.

Spec-wise, itel Wish A41 sports a 5-inch FWVGA display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor along with 1GB RAM. The smartphone has an internal storage of 8GB, which can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with 2400 mAh battery. On the camera front, the phone offers a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and 2-megapixel front facing shooter. Both cameras come with LED flash. On the connectivity front, the device supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and microUSB. The smartphone also comes with a protective back cover, along with other accessories such as charger, screen film, and data cable.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the phone, Sudhir Kumar, CEO, itel Mobile India, said, “With a significant focus on the ever increasing demand of 4G phones in the smartphone industry, we have added another innovative and value-driven smartphone Wish A41.”

