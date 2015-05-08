Is LG working on a ‘Compact’ version of its flagship G4 smartphone?

Within days of release of the flagship LG G4 smartphone, rumours of a smaller and compact version G4c (Compact) to soon hit the markets have been doing the rounds. According to a Dutch retail website WinFuture, LG will roll out the smartphone with model number LG-H525N and mid-range specifications on May 12.
The website has posted an image of G4c along with specifications of the smartphone. It claims that the purported handset will have a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, a 5-inch HD display and 2,540mAh battery. It will have 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal memory, which can be expanded using a microSD card. It will run on Android 5.0 Lollipop and have an 8MP rear camera.
LG had on April 28 released G4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 processor, Android 5.1 Lollipop, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 16 MP rear camera. It is speculated that G4c will provide consumers with a smaller, mid-range version with moderate specifications at a cheaper price than the flagship model. The website says that G4c or G4 Mini has been priced at $300.
The report, however needs to be taken with a pinch of a salt as the company has not made any official announcement regarding the release of G4c.
