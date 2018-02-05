Apple iPhone X investigating issue where users are unable to take calls

Apple iPhone X users were unable to see the caller ID for a brief period when they receive a phone call. Apple iPhone X users were unable to see the caller ID for a brief period when they receive a phone call.

A number of iPhone X users are unable to attend calls as the display does not wake up when the phone is ringing. According to a report from the Financial Times, many iPhone X users have taken to Apple Forums to complain about the issue. Apple is aware of the issue and is currently investigating the matter, claims the Financial Times.

Based on consumer complaints, iPhone X users were unable to see the caller ID for a brief period when they receive a phone call. The delay, according to some users, can last between six and ten seconds. As a result, they often miss calls entirely. “I can often not see an incoming call coming, can only hear it! At other times, there is a significant delay”, a user writes. In December, some users already complained about the growing problem. It appears that the latest iOS 11.2.5 update for the iPhone X did not solve the issue. At this point, it’s unclear whether the issue is hardware or software related.

In the past few months, there have been a number of iPhone X hardware and software issues. Back in November, some users complained that a defect caused green lines to appear on the iPhone X’s display. Then there were complaints of a bug that made the iPhone X unresponsiveness in cold temperatures. Not just hardware, Apple has faced a lot of flak for its latest mobile operating system – iOS 11. According to a new report, Apple’s next version of iOS (likely to be iOS 12) will focus on reliability and performance, rather than new features.

Apple iPhone X comes with the edge-to-edge OLED display and has Face ID for unlocking the device rather than Touch ID. Apple relies on an array of hardware for face authentication. The iPhone X also comes with dual rear cameras with OIS on both the sensors and portrait mode on the front camera as well.

