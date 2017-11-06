iPhone X OLED display can suffer from ‘burn-in’ issues: Apple

Apple warns of iPhone X screen burn-in issues in its support document page. Apple warns of iPhone X screen burn-in issues in its support document page.

Apple iPhone X could suffer from “burn-in” and “visual changes” that usually affect smartphones with OLED displays, according to a new support document page. Apple says these issues are completely normal with the phone’s OLED display that has the potential to suffer from “slight visual changes” and can include “image persistence” or “burn-in”.

The warning should be seen as an attempt to inform its users that some issues like “burn-in” could happen to the iPhone X’s “Super Retina” display. OLED displays are more prone to “burn-in” and “visual changes” compared to LCD displays. Burn-in happens when a high-contrast image on the display stays for a long time, but this occurs in more “extreme” cases. However, the company adds that the Super Retina Display on the iPhone X is the “best” in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED “burn-in”.

“If you look at an OLED display off-angle, you might notice slight shifts in color and hue. This is a characteristic of OLED and is normal behavior. With extended long-term use, OLED displays can also show slight visual changes. This is also expected behavior and can include “image persistence” or “burn-in,” where the display shows a faint remnant of an image even after a new image appears on the screen”, Apple explains in the support page of iPhone X.

The company says its latest iOS 11 mobile OS is specially designed to minimise the effects of long-term use and extend viewing life of the Super Retina Display. Apple has suggested some measures which it said will help extend the life of the screen. Apple recommends that one should set the iPhone X display to turn off when not using and also to avoid displaying static images at maximum brightness for long periods of time.

Apple has issued a warning about the screen “burn-in” at a time when Google’s Pixel 2 XL is suffering from similar burn-in problems. The software giant has associated the burn-in issue as a normal phenomenon with OLED displays. To address buyer’s concerns, Google will give a two-year warranty on the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2. Plus, the company is committed to push a software update that will expand the Pixel 2 XL’s colour gamut and protect it against screen burn-in.

