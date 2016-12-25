iOS tricks: 5 simple ways to free up space on iPhone

Five simple tips to free up space on your iPhone. Five simple tips to free up space on your iPhone.

The other day I was saddened to see my 8GB iPhone 5c had run out of space in the middle of a conference. It was not less than a nightmare to see the “Storage Almost Full” pop-up on the phone, when I was about to send some product shots to my colleague. And I was not carrying my second phone either. I rushed back to office and tried these five simple tricks to manage and clear space on the iPhone.

Check your iPhone storage

First up: you need to find out what’s taking up the most space on the iPhone. To check your usage, simply head to ‘Settings’>’General’>’Storage’ & ‘iCloud Usage’ and ‘Manage Storage’.

You’ll see in the screenshot that I have 143.3 MB of free space. This will quickly tell you that the apps eating up the storage on your iPhone. For example, my current favorite Super Mario Run takes up 167.2MB total. I quickly figured out those apps and games that I don’t use much these days. Simply select the app you don’t use and tap Delete app twice. This uninstalls the app and deletes its data.

Clear out cache

It is very important to clear your history and website data to make extra space on your iPhone. If you want extra storage on the iPhone, go to ‘Settings’>’Safari’ browser and then the ‘Clear History and Data’ option. This will remove history, cookies, and other browsing data.

Other mobile browsers such as Chrome may be having different ways to clear cache. You won’t find Chrome’s option when you go to the settings app. Nevertheless, you can still remove Chrome browser data and clear cache in iOS. Open the Chrome app and tap on the menu button on the top right corner of the screen. Now, tap on ‘Settings’> and select ‘Privacy’. Tap on ‘Clear All’, or choose to clear just your browsing history, cache, cookies & site data. That’s it.

Manage your music

I can’t listen to the same music again and again. I’m one of those people who likes pop music one week, but the next week I jump on to Rap or country. With the 8GB iPhone 5c, it is not a great idea to store music natively on the device and that’s why I have started streaming music online.Streaming music means access to free MP3 songs or full albums rather than downloading them though illegal torrent sites. Since I started using Saavn, I stopped downloading tracks from “free MP3 music download sites”. As a user, I don’t have to worry about saving MP3 files locally on my iPhone. Some may not like the idea of streaming music as the app eats up your monthly data. Again, it’s a matter of personal choice.

Delete text messages

Along with WhatsApp, I still send a lot of text messages. After days of figuring out, I realised that deleting old text messages might clear some space on my iPhone. And I was right. My iPhone was set ( as a default) to keep messages forever. But there’s a quick way to delete older messages. Firstly, head to your iPhone’s Settings app, and scroll down to find Messages. Open the Messages menu, scroll down a bit until you find ‘Keep Messages’ option and tap it. Tap on ‘30 days’ so that your iPhone automatically deletes your messages every month.

Backup your photos

My primary source for taking product shots at any launch event, is the iPhone 5c. It’s evident that the Photos app was taking up a lot of space (over 800MB ) on the phone. In my case, I can’t afford to lose hundreds of pictures of product shots. No doubt, Apple’s iCloud is one of the options to backup all your photos and videos, but it doesn’t give you a access to your photos on an Android smartphone. Don’t worry. I relied on Dropbox to backup all the photos and videos stored on my iPhone. It has an Android app as well. Or else just backup on your computer.

