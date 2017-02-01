iOS 10.3 beta hints Apple to drop support for 32-bit apps in iOS 11

Apple might stop supporting 32-bit apps in the next version of iOS. Apple might stop supporting 32-bit apps in the next version of iOS.

It appears that Apple may be thinking to drop support for 32-bit apps in the upcoming version of iOS. News of Apple dropping 32-bit support first came from developer Peter Steinberger, who tweeted the pop-up message that he discovered in iOS 10.3 beta.

“This app will not work with future versions of iOS. The developer of this app needs to update it to improve its compatibility,” the message reads.

In the latest iOS 10.3 beta, Apple is no longer supporting 32-bit applications and are giving users an error message in which it says the app will not work. A warning in Apple’s newly-released iOS 10.3 beta, spotted by 9to5Mac, suggests that iOS 11 will stop supporting 32-bit apps altogether.

RIP 32-bit emulation mode in iOS 11? pic.twitter.com/byMFuJPuVN — Peter Steinberger (@steipete) January 31, 2017

In iOS 10, opening 32-bit apps triggers a message that “the app will slow down an iPhone/iPad. The developer of this app needs to update it to improve its compatibility.” Starting with iOS 10.3 beta, this message states that “the app needs to be updated. This app will not work with future versions of iOS. The developer of this app needs to update it to improve its compatibility.”

Apple has supported 64-bit apps on iOS since the launch of the iPhone 5s in September 2013. In October 2014, Apple posted a notice to their developer’s web page that all new apps from February 1 forward would be required to offer 64-bit support, and in June 2015, all apps sent to the App store also required 64-bit support.

The move to support 64-bit apps will also likely mean that the upcoming version of iOS will not be released to those devices that are on 32-bit architecture, notably the iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c and the fourth gen iPad and the first iPad Mini. The US based tech giant is expected to release iOS 11 at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June this year.

