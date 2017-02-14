Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i feature phones, Aqua Lions 4G smartphone launched

Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i are priced at Rs 1,490 and Rs 1,790 respectively. Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i are priced at Rs 1,490 and Rs 1,790 respectively.

Intex has launched two new feature phones as well as Lions Series 2.0 – Aqua Lions 4G smartphone. Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i feature phones get 2.4-inch and 2.8-inch TFT screen (240×320 pixels) respectively. Both the phones come with 64MB expandable memory along with SOS feature on Key 5. The devices have multi-language support (up to 22 Indian languages) and are available in black colour variant. Intex Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i are priced at Rs 1,490 and Rs 1,790 respectively.

“In India, feature phones still outsell smartphones owing to their reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, long battery life and minimal repair costs. Intex has been known for its robust and feature-packed feature phone portfolio catering to consumers in Tier 2&3 cities and the hinterland. We are sure the innovative practical features being offered in Turbo Selfie+ and Ultra 4000i models will prove to be a delight for consumers,” Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said.

Intex Turbo Selfie+ packs rear and front camera, both with LED flash. The dimensions of the phone are 121.7 x 52.4 x 11.7 mm. It weighs 85.3 grams. The Turbo Selfie+ is backed by a 1,450 mAh battery claimed to offer a talk time of 13 hours and a standby time of 350 hours. It supports FM, GPRS/WAP, and Bluetooth. The phone can store up to 2000 contacts (phone-1000, T card-1000), and up to 200 SMSes. It pack features such as smart divert, numeric handset lock, screen saver, USB storage and screenshot.

Intex Ultra 4000i has a 4,000 mAh battery and 6 LED torch lights. The dimensions of the smartphone are 133.6 x 58.0 x 16.2 mm. It weighs 150.4 grams. The feature phone supports FM, GPRS/WAP and features such as smart divert and handset lock. It can store up to 1000 contacts and 200 SMSes.

Intex Aqua Lions 4G is VOLTE-enabled and is priced at Rs 5,499. Intex Aqua Lions 4G is VOLTE-enabled and is priced at Rs 5,499.

Intex Aqua Lions 4G is VOLTE-enabled and is priced at Rs 5,499. Aqua Lion 4G features a 5-inch FWVGA display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card). It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and packs VAS applications such as MiFon Security, Tap & Buy and QR code scanner.

Intex Aqua Lions 4G sports a 5MP AF rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front camera. The battery is 2,000 mAh, claimed to provide talk-time of up to 8 hours and a standby time up of 350 hours. The dimensions of the smartphone are 143.8 x 72 x 9.8 mm. It weighs 147 grams. It is available in champagne and grey colour variants.

“Basis the wonderful response we got for Aqua Lions 3G last year, we have come up with the Lions Series 2.0, powered with super speed 4G-Volte for data savvy youth. We are sure the all new Aqua Lion 4G-Volte with its powerful specs and innovative VAS features will surely be a delight for the consumers yet again,” said Markanday.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd