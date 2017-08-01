Intex Turbo+ 4G feature phone launched in India: Key specifications and features

Intex Turbo+ 4G gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and runs KaiOS software. It is powered by a Dual-core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. Intex Turbo+ 4G gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and runs KaiOS software. It is powered by a Dual-core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage.

Intex has unveiled its first 4G-VoLTE feature phone called Turbo+ 4G. The 4G-enabled feature phone is a part of company’s Navratna series, which includes eight other 2G phone models in the price range of Rs 700 to Rs 1500.

Intex Turbo+ 4G gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, and runs KaiOS software. It is powered by a Dual-core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. The phone supports an expandable memory of up to 32GB. The 4G-enabled feature phone sports a 2MP rear camera and VGA front shooter. It is backed by a 2000mAh battery.

“Commemorating our 71st Independence Day, we wanted to upgrade feature phone users and give them the taste of a smartphone through our first Smart Feature Phone – the Turbo+ 4G. With this, feature phone users will get high voice call quality, a seamless experience of the internet and the power of connecting with the world via a mobile,” said Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies.

Intex’s eight other 2G-feature phone models are further divided into ECO series, Turbo series, and Ultra series. Intex ECO series phones sport a 1.8-inch QQVGA display.

Intex ECO 102+ has a currency check feature that helps users to verify the authenticity of their currency. Other features include an 800mAh battery, wireless FM and camera. ECO 106+ comes with a 1000mAh battery, wireless FM and expandable memory of up to 32GB. Both the phones support a Phonebook memory of 500 contacts. ECO SELFIE sports a dual camera with flash. Other features include support for 22 Indian languages, GPRS/WAP, a 1800mAh battery and a Phonebook memory of 1500 contacts.

Intex Turbo series models feature a 2.4-inch display. Turbo Shine is backed by a 1400mAh battery, and it supports 22 Indian languages. Other features include wireless FM and an expandable memory up to 32GB. Turbo Selfie 18 gets a dual camera with flash. It comes with a 1800mAh battery and has a Phonebook storage of 2000 contacts.

Intex Ultra 2400+ gets a 2.4-inch display, camera with flash, a 2400mAh battery, expandable memory 64GB, and Phonebook capacity of storing 2000 contacts. Ultra Selfie has features a 2.8-inch display along with dual camera an a 3000mAh battery.

Intex Lions G10 sports a 2.4-inch display. It gets a Phonebook capacity of 2000 contacts, camera a 1450mAh, and expandable memory 64GB.

Intex’s feature phones series is available in black and white colour options.

Intex Turbo+ 4G comes barely days after Reliance Jio unveiled its 4G-enabled feature phone called JioPhone. It comes with support for Jio’s suite of apps, and users can give voice commands to the feature phone to perform specific actions. Intex hasn’t revealed the price of Turbo+ 4G just yet, but the feature phone is clearly aimed at JioPhone.

