Intex ELYT e7 with 3GB RAM, 5.2-inch HD display and fingerprint sensor launched at Rs 7,999

Intex Technologies has launched of its new budget Intex ELYT e7 smartphone with 3GB RAM in India.

The dual-SIM 4G VoLTE Intex ELYT e7 features a 5.2-inch HD (720 x1280 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. It comes equipped with latest bio-metric security fingerprint sensor, located at back panel. Intex claims that the scanner makes the phone ‘completely secure.’

Intex Elyt e7 is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Mediatek processor clocked at 1.25GHz. It is backed by a 3GB RAM and features 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Elyt e7 has a 13MP Rear AF Camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera. The handset packs a big battery of 4020mAh battery, claimed to offer a talk-time of 15-16 hours along with a standby time of more than 15 days. The Micro-USB charging port also supports USB-OTG.

The smartphone runs latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Intex notes that their UI introduces notable changes to the operating system and its development platform, including the ability to display multiple apps on-screen at once in a split-screen view, support for inline replies to notifications, and an expanded “Doze” power-saving mode that restricts device functionality once the screen has been off for a period of time. It has Matrabhasha service that enables communication in 21 regional languages including Hindi.

Commenting on the launch of ELYT e7, Intex’s Director & Business Head, Nidhi Markanday said, “With ELYT e7, Intex has unveiled its latest tech marvel for year 2017, a symbol of style, strength, technology and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market. We constantly work towards providing all in one featured aspired by consumer packed in one device at pocket-friendly prices. We always strive to make our products a customer delight. We have further enriched our diverse product portfolio to stay ahead in time and made our offerings the best of all for our discerning consumers.”

The Intex Elyt e7 will be available in Gold colour. It is priced at Rs 7,99 and is exclusively available on Amazon India.

