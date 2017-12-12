Intex ELYT e6 with 8MP selfie camera launched at Rs 6,999

Intex Elyt e6 with 8MP selfie camera has been launched at Rs 6,999 and it is available exclusively on Flipkart. Intex Elyt e6 with 8MP selfie camera has been launched at Rs 6,999 and it is available exclusively on Flipkart.

Intex Elyt e6, a budget 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone has been launched in India. The Elyt e6 is exclusively available on Flipkart for Rs 6,999. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and goes on sale from December 15.

Intex Elyt e6 competes with Xiaomi’s Y1 Lite, which sports similar features at the same price point. In terms of specifications, the Elyt e6 has a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D Dragontrail glass protection. The smartphone runs on a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek chipset clocked at 1.25 GHz and has 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, which can be further expanded to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Intex Elyt e6 features an 8MP front-facing camera with dedicated flash and 13MP rear camera. It also comes with a 4,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a talk-time of up to 16 hours and a standby time of more than 12 days. The smartphone can be bought in Black colour option. It measures 14.64 x 7.25 x 0.98 cm and weighs 167.5 grams. The Elyt e6 comes with OTG support.

“Our special ELYT series launched this year has been well received in the market and going with the consumers’ response we have launched ELYT e6 model, designed for the online platform (exclusively on Flipkart) for tech-savvy youth. Having multiple features with a focus on multitasking and storage capacity, this tech marvel will surely prove to be a customer’s delight. We have further enriched our diverse product portfolio to stay ahead of time and made our offerings the best of all for our discerning consumers.” Nidhi Markanday, Director of Intex Technologies said in a press release.

