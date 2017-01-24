Intex Cloud Style 4G with VoLTE support launched in India: Specs, features and price

Intex Cloud Style 4G will be available in two colour variants – grey and champagne gold Intex Cloud Style 4G will be available in two colour variants – grey and champagne gold

Intex has launched a new 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone in India today, the Cloud Style 4G at Rs 5,799. Cloud Style 4G comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor that comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage (expandable to 32GB via memory card).

The primary camera on phone is 8MP, while a 5MP is sported on the front of the device. Cloud Style 4G is running on Android 6 Marshmallow OS, weighs 140 grams and its dimensions are as follows – 145 x 73 x 8.8 mm. The phone is backed by a 2500 mAh Li-ion battery.

Commenting on the launch of Cloud Style 4G, Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies said, “At Intex, we are constantly innovating our product and services to suit our Indian consumers’ needs. Today, tech savvy and gaming users seek for more practical features with better connectivity and functionality. With the launch of Cloud Style 4G, we have introduced two unique features for the pervasive users – the built-in GamePlay functionality and our in-house VAS feature called LFTY, giving users a whole new experience of using a smartphone. We are happy to launch this 4G-enabled smart phone on Snapdeal for our users and are confident of expanding our online reach.”

Intex Cloud Style 4G will be exclusively available on Snapdeal and will be available in two colour variants – grey and champagne gold. The phone will have the following pre-loaded apps on it: News point, Chillx, UC Web Mini, Amazon, Fashion, Tap & Buy, Cool Gallery and QR Code.

