Intex Aqua Zenith with 4G VoLTE launched exclusively on ShopClues at Rs 3,999

Intex Aqua Zenith with 4G VoLTE capability has been launched exclusively on ShopClues at Rs 3,999. The Aqua Zenith is targeted at Tier III and Tier IV markets in India. Intex Aqua Zenith with 4G VoLTE capability has been launched exclusively on ShopClues at Rs 3,999. The Aqua Zenith is targeted at Tier III and Tier IV markets in India.

Intex Aqua Zenith with 4G VoLTE capability has been launched exclusively on ShopClues at Rs 3,999. The Aqua Zenith is targeted at Tier III and Tier IV markets in India. Intex Aqua Zenith gets a 5-inch capacitive touch screen display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. It is powered by 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6592 Quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The dual SIM smartphone supports two micro SIM cards, and dual-standby (4G+4G). The Aqua Zenith runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

“We are very optimistic about our partnership with ShopClues. The Intex Aqua Zenith is one of our efforts to see that a smart phone is within the reach of a larger population of our country. Intex and ShopClues share the focus towards the Tier III – Tier IV Markets. With the right product and the strength of ShopClues in the smartphone category, there can be nothing but growth,” Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies said.

Intex Aqua Zenith features a 5MP primary camera with auto-focus, face beauty, HDR, and self-timer. The front camera is 2MP, which comes with fixed-focus. The Aqua Zenith is backed by a 2,000 mAH lithium-ion battery. The dimensions of Intex Aqua Zenith are 14.5 x 1 x 7.2 cm, and it weighs about 150 grams. The smartphone supports Wifi 802.11 b/g/n @ 2.4 GHz, Wifi hotspot. Sensors on the device include: Accelerometer, Proximity sensor and Ambient light sensor.

“We at ShopClues have always been the market leaders in the starter smartphone category. 50 per cent of our orders come from our focus on the Tier – III and IV markets and we have constantly partnered with various manufacturers to serve this demographic – Bharat. Our partnership with Intex is a prime example of our efforts towards achieving our country’s shared vision of bringing a larger audience to the digital economy,” Nitin Kochhar, Senior VP – Categories, ShopClues said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd