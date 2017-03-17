Intex Aqua Trend Lite with 4G VoLTE support launched at Rs 5,690

Additionally, the smartphone features a 9 in 1 security suite and Mega Sound Speaker feature, which is a 1.5 watt dynamic speaker claimed to enhances user’s music experience. (Source: Press photo) Additionally, the smartphone features a 9 in 1 security suite and Mega Sound Speaker feature, which is a 1.5 watt dynamic speaker claimed to enhances user’s music experience. (Source: Press photo)

Intex Aqua Trend Lite with 4G VoLTE support has been launched in India. The is priced at Rs 5,690 and will be available in Champagne colour option.

Intex Aqua Trend Lite features a 5-inch FWGA display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. Powered by 1.25 GHz quad-core MTK6737M processor, the smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Intex Aqua Trend Lite sports a 5MP rear camera with dual LED flash. It is capable of capturing HD images or videos. There’s a 2MP front camera with various selfie modes. The smartphone has a 2600mAh Li-ion battery, which is claimed to offer a talktime of up to 8 hours and standby time of up to 200 hours.

Intex Aqua Trend Lite comes equipped with services such as Vistoso, an AI assistant ‘Tap and Buy and LEFTY. Vistoso is an artistic mode that makes use of the smartphone’s camera, while the AI assistant can be used to assist users in shopping. LEFTY, on the other hand, is a mix of multi-category content.

he smartphone has a 2600mAh Li-ion battery, which is claimed to offer a talktime of up to 8 hours and standby time of up to 200 hours. ( Source: Press photo) he smartphone has a 2600mAh Li-ion battery, which is claimed to offer a talktime of up to 8 hours and standby time of up to 200 hours. ( Source: Press photo)

Additionally, the smartphone features a 9 in 1 security suite and Mega Sound Speaker feature, which is a 1.5 watt dynamic speaker claimed to enhances user’s music experience.

“’In this smartphone, the Mega Sound Speaker feature has been introduced for those users’ who enjoy music and want to experience complete clarity and performance. Now-a-days, consumers are fond of music and love to play music on their smartphone, with this launch, we are confident that users’ will enjoy best sound experience,” Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies at the smartphone launch said.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd