Intex Aqua Style III launched exclusively on Amazon.in: Price, specifications

Intex Technologies announced the launch of its latest smart phone, the Aqua Style III today. This is the latest in the line of Aqua series phones. The 4G-VoLte Aqua Style III comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display and the phone has 79 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has the dimensions 146.3 x 73.3 x 9.5 mm, and has 854 x 480 pixels resolution on the display.

The Intex Aqua Style III is powered by a 1.3GHz quad- ore processor and 1GB RAM, coupled with 16 GB storage space, which is expandable to 64 GB via a microSD. The device runs Android Nougat 7.0 OS. This is a 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone, and will be exclusively available on Amazon.in. The price of the Intex Aqua Style III is Rs 4,299.

Aqua Style III comes pre-loaded with the QR Code scanner and Xender app. which allows transfer of contacts, photos, SMS, files, etc. much faster than via Bluetooth. The smartphone also comes with Gaana.com and Amazon Prime Video pre-loaded.

The dual-SIM phone supports micro SIM. The Aqua Style III has a 2500mAh Li-ion battery with the company claiming a standby time of 200-300 hours, and a talk time of 4-5 hours. Aqua Style III has a 5 MP rear AF camera with single LED flash, and a 5 MP front camera. The Aqua Style III comes in two colours: Black and Champagne.

