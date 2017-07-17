Intex Aqua Selfie launched in India: Key specifications, price and features

Intex Aqua Selfie is a selfie-centric smartphone with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash. Intex Aqua Selfie is a selfie-centric smartphone with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash.

Intex has launched a new selfie-centric smartphone – the Aqua Selfie. Priced at Rs 6649, Intex Aqua Selfie features a 5-megapixel front shooter with LED flash. To be sold through offline channels, Intex Aqua Selie will be made available from July 17. The phone can be purchased in two colour options – Rose Gold and Black.

The 4G LTE smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB native storage. The internal memory can be further expanded via a microSD card slot ( up to 64GB). The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The Aqua Selfie is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with fast charging support.

“For today’s selfie struck generation we have brought the Aqua Selfie model powered with the front LED flash, supported by the big battery so one can keep clicking and store unlimited beautiful memories. We at the house of Intex always work towards providing innovative products to fulfill the needs of consumers and bringing to them more that what is required,” said Ishita Bansal, Product Head – Mobiles, Intex Technologies.

The budget phone has an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. It is also accompanied by an LED flash. Like other brands, Intex sees the demand for selfie-centered smartphones will be huge in India. Which is why it has launched the Aqua Selfie in the market. The company claims its Aqua Selfie will appeal “selfie lovers” and “photography enthusiasts”.

