Intex Aqua S3 4G VoLTE smartphone with 2GB RAM, Android 7.0 launched at Rs 5,777

Intex has launched another budget dual-SIM 4G VoLTE device in its Aqua series dubbed the Intex Aqua S3. The company is touting Aqua S3 as a fast-charging smartphone. It comes with a high capacity charger that charges its 2450mAh battery at much lesser time, says Intex.

Upfront, the Intex Aqua S3 comes with a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM. It runs latest Android Nougat 7.0 OS with slightly tweaked UI on top. Intex says that the notable changes to the operating system include the ability to display multiple apps on-screen at once in a split-screen view, inline replies to notifications, and an expanded “Doze” power-saving mode.

The Aqua S3 features an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera and a 5-megapixel autofocus front facing camera with LED Flash for selfie lovers. The 4G VoLTE smart phone comes with 8GB internal storage, which is expandable up to additional 64GB via microSD card.

The handset measures 146.5 x 73 x 9.8mm and weighs just 165 grams. The Intex Aqua S3 features a QR Code scanner app which according to company decodes the QR code automatically and shows the relevant information with buttons for the next steps to be taken. It also gets a pre-installed data security app, miFon security which is a 9 in 1 security suite.

Commenting on the launch of Intex Aqua S3, Intex’s Director & Business Head, Nidhi Markanday said, “With Aqua S3 model having high capacity charger, we have ensured that your smart phone doesn’t go Off and provides endless entertainment, the biggest advantage otherwise found in feature phones. Intex has always kept consumers first and so have always come up with practical features for its devices. The Aqua S3 is also powered with latest Android Nougat and front LED flash for the ubiquitous users to enjoy seamless experience and become a customer’s delight.”

The Intex Aqua S3 is priced at Rs 5,777. The smartphone will be available in Champagne Color through offline retail channel.

