Intex Aqua S1, Cloud C1 launched in India: Price, specifications

Intex has lunched two new smartphones – Aqua S1 and Cloud C1, in India. Both smartphones will be made available exclusively on Amazon India at a price of Rs 3,999 and Rs 3,499, respectively. The Cloud C1 will be available in Black, while the Aqua S1 will be available in Black and Champagne.

Speaking of the Aqua S1, the device sports a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. It is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion.

On the camera front, it features a 5MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary shooter. The phone is backed by a 2300mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

“With Aqua S1 and Cloud C1 exclusively available on Amazon.in, we aim to reach out to the online consumers who are looking for smartphones at an affordable device”, said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies.

Meanwhile, Intex Cloud C1 offers a 4-inch WVGA display with a resolution of 800 x 480. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory and microSD card support. The phone is backed by a 1750mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The phone also sports a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera for selfies.

