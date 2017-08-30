Intex Aqua Note 5.5 with Android Nougat launched at Rs 5,799: Key specifications and features

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and screen-to- body ratio of 70.28 per cent. Intex Aqua Note 5.5 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and screen-to- body ratio of 70.28 per cent.

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 smartphone has been launched in India. Aqua Note 5.5 has been listed on company’s website at best buy price of Rs 5,799. Clicking on the ‘Buy Now’ tab will take user to Amazon India page where Aqua Note 5.5 can be bought in champagne gold colour option.

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and screen-to- body ratio of 70.28 per cent. The 4G-enabled smartphone ships with VR-enabled feature. It gets a textured back cover finish, and there’s glass protection on the front. The device supports two micro SIM cards.

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It is powered by a 1.25GHz Quad-core Mediatek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU for graphics performance. There’s 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 features an 8MP rear camera with auto focus and dual LED flash. The front camera is a 5MP one with flash. Both primary and selfie cameras support video recording and video playback at 30fps. Aqua Note 5.5 is backed by a 2800 mAh Li-ion battery, which is claimed to offer a standby time of up to 500 hours and a talk time of up to 10 hours.

Intex Aqua Note 5.5 measures 15.3 (height) x 7.75 (width) x 1.03 (thickness) cm, and it weighs 177 grams. Connectivity options include WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, FM Radio, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB port.

