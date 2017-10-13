Intex Aqua Lions X1, X1+ with shatterproof display launched: Here’s the price

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphones with shatterproof display have been launched in India. Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphones with shatterproof display have been launched in India.

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ smartphones with shatterproof display have been launched in India. The 4G-VoLTE devices come with a 5.2-inch HD IPS display, and are 9 mm thick. Intex Aqua Lions X1 is priced at Rs 7499, while the Aqua Lions X1+ costs Rs 8,499.

Intex Aqua Lions X1+ comes with 3GB RAM and while Aqua Lions X1 comes with 2GB RAM. Both models offer 32GB and 16 GB ROM options, with expandable storage of up to 128GB via a microSD card. Both the devices are powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-core processor and pack a 2,800mAh battery. Apart from authentication purposes, the fingerprint sensor on the smartphones allows a user to click photos and answer calls as well.

Intex Aqua Lions X1+ and X1 have 13MP rear autofocus camera and 5MP selfie camera. Both the smartphones support LED flash. The devices come pre-loaded with services such as DataBack, Prime Videos, MiFon Security and Swiftkey. DataBack gives users up to 500MB free data backup per month.

Intex Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ come with a one-time one-year screen replacement warranty. They are available in three colour options: Black, Champagne and Blue.

“The shatterproof series, Aqua Lions X1 and Aqua Lions X1+ is our latest tech marvel, a symbol of style, strength and performance for the ubiquitous users and the market,” Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd