Intex Aqua Lions 2 smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features

Intex Aqua Lions 2 smartphone has been launched by the company. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 OS and the price is Rs 4,599. Intex Aqua Lions 2 smartphone has been launched by the company. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 OS and the price is Rs 4,599.

Intex Aqua Lions 2 smartphone has been launched by the company, which is a new budget device. Intex Aqua Lions 2 runs Android 7.0 OS and the price is Rs 4,599 for this smartphone. The budget Aqua Lions 2 smartphone will be made available in two colour options: Champagne gold and Black.

In terms of specifications, Intex’s Aqua Lions 2 has a 5-inch display with FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) resolution. Dimensions of the smartphone are 14.38 x 7.2 x 0.98 cm and it sports a 32-bit quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB on board storage. The smartphone also supports expandable storage with 64GB as the limit.

Battery on board the Intex Aqua Lions 2 is 2400mAh and the smartphone also has a 5MP front and 5MP rear camera. Other features of the smartphone include the ability to scan QR Code, Xender app, Gaana and Prime Videos pre-loaded on the device itself. Intex has also included something called DataBack which is a data saving app that provides up to 500MB free data pack to users per month.

“With Aqua Lions 2, we have added a valuable product to our portfolio that sports a sleek and stylish design. We are constantly working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high end features and this smartphone promises to deliver the best with looks, features and price,” said Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd