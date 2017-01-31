Intex Aqua Amaze+ 4G LTE smartphone launched in India: Specs, features and price

Intex Aqua Amaze+ comes with a 4.7-inch HD IPS display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution Intex Aqua Amaze+ comes with a 4.7-inch HD IPS display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution

Intex has launched a new 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone in India, called the Aqua Amaze+. The company says that the budget smartphone ‘offers a perfect viewing quality’ with its HD display.

In terms of specs, the Aqua Amaze+ comes with a 4.7-inch HD IPS display with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core processor, and features 1GB RAM and comes with 64GB of expandable memory.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology



Aqua Amaze+ sports a 5 MP rear AF camera and 5 MP selfie-camera, with both camera units come with flash. The device is powered by a 2000 mAh Li–ion battery, which allows users to talk up to 18 hours with a standby time up to 200 hours according to the company.

Intex Aqua Amaze+ will be running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The phone comes with Value Added Services. ‘Apps such asLFTY- a left screen concept, providing a seamless cohesive mix of multi-category content and value ads to the end consumer on the left screen.GamePlay, an app for gaming, brings the best of video games for game lovers. VdioPlay – a video aggregator app that offer users access to free and premium videos in one place,’ the company explains in a press release.

Commenting on the launch of Aqua Amaze+, Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said, ‘At Intex, we are constantly upgrading our products and services. By launching Aqua Amaze+ we are creating a reflection of our users’ desires to meeting their needs. In this handset, we have offered a HD display quality, which will give users a high-resolution experience, making the viewing angles absolutely heavenly. We are happy to launch this 4G-enabled smartphone for our users and are confident of expanding our reach.”

Read: Oppo A57 ‘selfie phone’ with 16MP front camera launched at Rs 14,990

Intex Aqua Amaze+ is priced at Rs 6,290 and will be available in three colour options – grey, blue and black.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd