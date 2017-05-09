Intex Aqua A4 with Android 7.0 Nougat launched at Rs 4,199

Intex Aqua A4 has Android Nougat, and supports 4G VoLTE as well. Intex Aqua A4 has Android Nougat, and supports 4G VoLTE as well.

Intex has just launched its lowest priced Android 7 powered smartphone called the Intex Aqua A4, which is priced at Rs 4,199. The Intex Aqua A4 smartphone has a 4-inch WVGA display with a 480 x 800 pixels resolution. Intex, which also owns the IPL team Gujarat Lions, launched the smartphone at an event attended by the players of the team.

Intex Aqua A4 smartphone has 1 GB RAM, and an in-built 8GB storage which is expandable up to 64GB. Intex Aqua A4 offers a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. It runs on 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. Intex Aqua A4 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and has 4G VoLTE support.

The device is powered by a 1750 mAh Li-ion battery, offering up to 6 hours talktime with a standby time of up to 250 hours. The dimensions of the phone are 125 x 64 x 11.2 mm. Intex Aqua A4 weighs 147 g, and is available only in black colour.

The other features of the phone are QR code reader, split-screen view and a power-saving feature called “doze”. Intex Aqua A4 comes with pre-loaded apps like Gaana, Xender, News Point, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said, “With the launch of Aqua A4, powered with the latest Android at the lowest price, Intex has again brought a tech innovative product at the most affordable price in the market for all. Gujarat Lions players graced the occasion with their presence and reiterated our connect with the youth. We are sure that Aqua A4 with high specs like Android 7.0, classy looks and high performance at the lowest price will delight our customers.”

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd