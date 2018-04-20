InFocus Vision 3 Pro with dual cameras, Full View display launched at Rs 10,999

InFocus Vision 3 Pro with a 5.7-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio screen, Face ID Unlock and dual rear cameras has been launched at Rs 10,999. InFocus Vision 3 Pro with a 5.7-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio screen, Face ID Unlock and dual rear cameras has been launched at Rs 10,999.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro smartphone has been launched at Rs 10,999. The Vision 3 Pro gets a Full View display, dual rear cameras, Face Unlock feature, and more. The smartphone is Amazon exclusive and already up for sale. It has a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass and Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery, which the company says will last up to 22 days on standby. The Face ID lock features is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.5 seconds. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

InFocus Vision 3 Pro features a dual rear camera setup – 13MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and 8MP with 120 degrees wide angle. The selfie shooter is 13MP with fixed focus and f/2.2 aperture. InFocus Vision 3 Pro supports the company’s ‘Dualfie’ camera feature, which is similar to Nokia’s ‘bothie’, and allows people to use the front and rear camera simultaneously with feed from both displayed on the display. It ships with features like bokeh effect, beauty mode, and light up screen selfie.

Connectivity options on InFocus Vision 3 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microUSB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include Ambient light, Proximity and acceleration sensors, besides the fingerprint scanner.

