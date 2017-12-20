InFocus Vision 3 first impressions: Bezel-less display for Rs 6,999

InFocus has launched the Vision 3 smartphone with a full vision style display and dual rear cameras. InFocus has launched the Vision 3 smartphone with a full vision style display and dual rear cameras.

Bezel-less displays are definitely the top trend for smartphones in 2017 as every company is cashing in on this. US-based Infocus is the latest player to join this trend. The InFocus Vision 3 comes with a full vision display. For a price of Rs 6,999, you’re getting a 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is unheard of in the market, at least for now. Infocus Vision 3 may not have stellar specifications, but it gets the job done. I have used Infocus Vision 3 for a while now, and here is my first impression of the device.

InFocus Vision 3: Design and display

InFocus Vision 3 has a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, though it has bezels on the top and bottom. InFocus Vision 3 has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, which translates to 287 pixels per inch. Despite the bezel-less design, the colours on this are not as vibrant as some of the competing smartphones in this price range, but then this is a budget smartphone.

In terms of design, InFocus Vision 3 has a plastic unibody with antenna lines at the top coupled with dual rear cameras. The InFocus Vision 3 can be considered as a taller version of the company’s earlier offering, which was called the Snap 4. The smartphone is comfortable to hold with its curved back, though at times it is slippery. However, the Vision 3 is prone to picking up smudges and a case is must with this smartphone.

The dual 13MP + 5MP camera at the rear of the InFocus Vision 3 The dual 13MP + 5MP camera at the rear of the InFocus Vision 3

InFocus Vision 3: Specifications, Performance and Battery

InFocus Vision 3 comes with a 4,000 mAh battery pack. With light to medium usage including messaging, binge watching videos and browsing social media accounts, Vision 3 still had enough battery left for the next day. I tested out the battery performance with PCMark and the smartphone managed to score 11 hours and 20 minutes, which is impressive for a phone at this price.

The MediaTek MT6735 quad-core chipset on the InFocus Vision 3 is clocked at 1.3GHz and the benchmark score on Antutu was 33105, while on Geekbench the smartphone scored 588 for single-core and 1664 for multi-core tests. In real world usage, the smartphone was able to handle most tasks with ease and I did not notice any lag in performance.

Apps were quick to load in my limited time with the phone. Still this is a budget smartphone, so do not expect a super-fast performance. InFocus Vision 3 has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. When it comes to gaming, the InFocus Vision 3 handled Asphalt 8 well, though the phone started heating up in just ten minutes of gameplay.

Indoor camera smaples from InFous Vision 3. (Images resized for the web) Indoor camera smaples from InFous Vision 3. (Images resized for the web)

Outdoor camera samples of the InFocus Vision 3. (Image resized for the web) Outdoor camera samples of the InFocus Vision 3. (Image resized for the web)

Portrait shot camera sample from the InFocus Vision 3. (Image resized for the web) Portrait shot camera sample from the InFocus Vision 3. (Image resized for the web)

InFocus Vision 3: Camera

InFocus Vision 3 comes with a dual-rear camera setup. There is a 13MP primary and 5MP secondary camera on the back. You can take portrait shots and the company has also added a wide-angle option within the camera app. The front-facing camera is 8MP. The camera failed to produce good pictures in indoor lightning conditions in the auto mode and there is noticeable shutter lag.

Under low-light condition, the camera automatically bumps up the exposure and images end up being soft with a lot of noise. With the portrait mode, the blurring effect is similar to what you find on the InFocus Turbo Plus. The area surrounding the subject is blurred in a circular pattern, which does not always look the best.

InFocus Vision 3: Software

Smile UX is the company’s custom skin over Android 7.0 Nougat and the UI is well designed and easy to navigate. There is no app tray, so you do end up either clubbing your apps into folders or spreading them across two or three screens just like on iOS. There is a theme store where you can choose from a variety of other theme packs to customise the look of the OS. While using the smartphone, I was unable to install apps neither over the Jio cellular network. When I tried over the Wi-Fi, I faced the same problem. This issue was however, fixed after a hard reset of the smartphone.

InFocus Vision 3: Final thoughts

InFocus Vision 3 is the first bezel-less smartphone from the company, and it comes at a price point below Rs 7,000. The smartphone has the latest display, great battery life which work in its favour. However, the camera is not so impressive. If you do not care about the 18:9 display or dual rear cameras, Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A or Redmi 5A which retail at similar price points are still worth considering.

