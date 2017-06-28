InFocus Turbo 5 with 5,000mAh battery to launch in India today: Here’s all we know

InFocus Turbo 5 will sport a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera. InFocus Turbo 5 will sport a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera.

InFocus is gearing up to unveil Turbo 5 smartphone in India today. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch event with tagline that reads – “Charge less. Do more.” The highlight of Turbo 5 seems to be its massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is said to offer up to two days of battery life.

InFocus Turbo 5 is expected to feature a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1080 pixels with 2.5D curved glass design. The dual SIM smartphone will run Android 7.0 Nougat. It will be powered by 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali T720 GPU for graphics performance.

InFocus Turbo 5 will come with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card). It looks like a 3GB RAM variant is on the cards as well, but we’ll have to wait for the launch to know more about the upcoming smartphone. The fingerprint scanner in InFocus Turbo 5 will be present at the back cover.

InFocus Turbo 5 will sport a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, along with a 5MP front camera. The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone will support Bluetooth, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS. Sensors on the device include: Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, E-compass, and Proximity sensor.

Going by the specifications on paper, InFocus Turbo 5 looks like a mid-budget smartphone, with 5,000mAh battery as its highlight. It is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000, where it will compete with the likes of Lenovo K6 Power, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, and Coolpad Note 5.

