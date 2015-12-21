InFocus M680 with full-metal body goes on Snapdeal today

InFocus M680 has gone on sale on Snapdeal. Read on to know full specs, features and our review.

InFocus M680, the all-metal phone from the US-based company, went on sale on Snapdeal today for Rs 10,999. However the website already shows the phone as sold out and the price for M680 is now listed as Rs 12,990, which is nearly Rs 2000 more than the original price.

InFocus M680 has a full metal-body and comes with a 5.5-inch display (1920 x 1080p resolution). Under the hood, there is a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16B expandable storage.

The unique selling point of InFocus M680 is its dual 13MP cameras similar to the ones seen on HTC Desire Eye. The handset is backed by a 2600mAh battery.

Watch video

The InFocus M680 also supports USB OTG and comes in Gold and Silver colour options. The InFocus M680 supports 4G TDD-LTE & FDD-LTE. This device comes with an Android 5.1 out of the box and InFocus has promised an Android Marshmallow update. InFocus has not yet announced a second sale date for the phone.

In our review, we though that the phone looks stylish, given its price-point. Given that this is a 5.5-inch full HD display, the InFocus M680 is aimed at those who want a bigger smartphone screen.

On the camera front, we noted that the InFocus M680 has a fast auto-focus and the results are impressive, considering the price bracket. In proper daylight, even inside a mall, the camera captures details very nicely. Given the full HD screen, when you zoom in on some shots, the pictures look very vivid, which a lot of users will appreciate.

