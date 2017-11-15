Infinix Zero 5 with dual cameras launched in India at Rs 17,999: Key specifications and features

Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro smartphone have been launched in India for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro smartphone have been launched in India for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Transsion Holdings Infinix has launched the Zero 5 smartphone in India for Rs 17,999 at an event in Dubai. Alongside the Infinix Zero 5, the company unveiled Zero 5 Pro which packs the same features as the Zero 5 except for the on-board storage. Infinix Zero 5 Pro with 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 19,999.

Infinix is Flipkart exclusive in India, and the device will go on sale starting November 22 at 12 AM. The Zero 5 will be available in three colour options – Champagne Gold, Bordeaux Red, and Sandstone Black. The Zero 5 Pro can be bought in Bronze and Gold Black colour variants. Two wireless noise-cancelling headphones – Quiet 2 at Rs 2,499 and the Quiet X at Rs 6,999 – have been announced as well.

Infinix Zero 5 features a 5.98-inch LTPS JDI display with a full HD 1080p resolution. There’s a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating on top for extra protection. Infinix Zero 5 runs is powered by an Octa-core Helio P25 processor clocked at 2.6GHz. It features 6GB RAM and comes in 64GB and 128GB ROM options. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It runs XOS 3.0 Hummingbird OS based on Android Nougat.

Infinix Zero 5 sports dual camera setup at the back, which is also the highlight of the device. It gets a 12MP primary wide-angle lens along with a 13MP telephoto sensor. Various modes supported include beauty, panorama, night mode, watermark mode and time lapse interval. The Zero 5 has a 16MP front shooter with f/2.0 aperture and flash.

Infinix Zero 5 is backed by a 4350mAh battery, and it supports company’s Xcharge fast charging technology. The phone lacks a home button, and there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. Dimensions of Infinix Zero 5 are 166.38 x 82.38 x 7.95 mm and it weighs 197 grams. Connectivity options include: Bluetooth 4.2, a USB type-C charging port, GPS, and GLONASS. Sensors supported are Gyro, Accelerometer, and Ambient light sensor.

Infinix made a debut in the Indian smartphone market with its Note 4 smartphone. Infinix Zero 5 is company’s first smartphone with dual camera setup. The smartphone supports 2X optical zoom and up to 10X digital zoom. It sports a metal unibody design, and prominent bezels on top and bottom of the display.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd