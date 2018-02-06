Infinix Hot S3 with Full View display, 20MP selfie camera launched at Rs 8999: Features and specifications

Infinix Hot S3, which is the company’s first smartphone to feature a Full View display has been launched in India starting at Rs 8,999. Infinix Hot S3, which is the company’s first smartphone to feature a Full View display has been launched in India starting at Rs 8,999.

Infinix Hot S3, which is the company’s first smartphone to feature a Full View display has been launched in India starting at Rs 8,999. The phone comes with a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with 2.5D glass coating and a screen-to-body ratio of 81 per cent. Another highlight of Hot S3 is its 20MP selfie camera with dual soft light LED flash. Infinix Hot S3 will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 2 PM, February 6.

Infinix Hot S3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core processor, clocked at 1.4GHz. It comes in two storage variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The base model is priced at Rs 8,999, while the higher-end 4GB RAM variant comes at Rs 10,999. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Infinix Hot S3 the company’s XOS Hummingbird 3.0 UI skin, based on runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

Infinix Hot S3 getsa 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash. The front shooter is a 20MP one with LED flash. The rear camera supports several features including, Beauty mode, night mode, time-lapse and panorama. It also comes with a professional mode for accurate shots. Meanwhile, the Hot S3’s front camera gives users access to features like wide-angle selfies, Beauty mode as well as Bokeh mode.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot S3 include, WiFi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, gyro, accelerometer, GPS, proximity sensor and ambient light sensor. “India is an extremely significant market for Infinix and HOT S3 is getting launched in ‘India first’ before getting launched in other markets,” said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India in a press statement.

