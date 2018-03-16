Infinix Hot S3 to get Face Unlock via OTA update: Here’s how to use

This is the Chinese company’s first smartphone to allow phone unlock through facial recognition. This is the Chinese company’s first smartphone to allow phone unlock through facial recognition.

Infinix has rolled out an over-the-air (OTA) update that enables Face Unlock feature for the Hot S3. This is the Chinese company’s first smartphone to allow unlocking of the phone through facial recognition. The company had also rolled out an Android Oreo upgrade for the Infinix Note 4 recently.

The Face Unlock feature can be activated on the Infinix Hot S3 through its Settings menu. On tapping the Security and location option, users will get the Face ID option after they have updated and installed the new feature on their phone. On selecting a primary lock screen option, users can then accept the Secure Start-up option to enter the Face ID window. The user’s face gets scanned via the front camera. Once the scan is successful, the message ‘Face ID successfully added’ pop-ups on the phone. After this a user can just look at their phone to unlock it.

The Infinix Hot S3 offers a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with 2.5D glass coating. Based on Android Oreo with the company’s XOS Hummingbird 3.0 UI. The budget smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and comes with 4000mAh of battery on board. The cameras on this phone include a 13MP on the back with dual LED flash and 20MP selfie one with dual soft-lighting LED flash. Infinix has offered Beauty mode, night mode, time-lapse and panorama on its rear lens, while enabling wide-angle selfies and a Bokeh option on the front camera.

The Hot S3 was launched in two storage options. There is a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB internal memory, and a 4GB option that comes with 64GB internal memory. On both variants, there is a microSD slot with 128GB support. Launched as a Flipkart exclusive, the Infinix Hot S3 can be purchased at Rs 8,999 (3GB variant) and Rs 10,999 (4GB variant) respectively.

