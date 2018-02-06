Infinix Hot S3 First Impressions: At Rs 8,999, this phone packs an 18:9 display

Infinix Hot S3 is part of its S series, focused on selfie camera features, and will be a Flipkart exclusive. Infinix Honor S3 price in India is Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Infinix Hot S3 is part of its S series, focused on selfie camera features, and will be a Flipkart exclusive. Infinix Honor S3 price in India is Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant.

Infinix is a brand under Transsion Holdings Pvt Limited, a Chinese group, which is also home to the Tecno smartphone range. Infinix’s first phone in India was the Infinix Note 4, after which it introduced its Zero series. The Hot S3 is part of its S series, focused on selfie camera features, and will be a Flipkart exclusive. Here is my first impression of the new Infinix smartphone

Infinix S3 Specifications: 5.7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio (720 x 1440 pixels resolution)| Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor| 4000mAh battery | 13MP rear camera + 20MP front camera| 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM| XOS Hummingbird 3.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo |

Infinix Hot S3 Price in India: Rs 8,999

This phone comes with an Infinity display, and its 5.7-inch screen offers a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. This phone comes with an Infinity display, and its 5.7-inch screen offers a screen aspect ratio of 18:9.

Infinix Hot S3 Design and display

This Infinix phone comes with a 5.7-inch screen, which offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone comes without a physical home button given the taller display with narrow bezels, though there is a fingerprint scanner at the back. However, it does not completely eliminate the bezels on the side or the ones on the top and bottom. The front camera comes with LED flash, while the rear camera can be found at the top left corner of the phone’s back cover. The micro USB port is placed at the bottom with a single speaker to its right.

Like most Infinix designs, this device is also bulkier than most other smartphones in the market. The display of the Infinix Hot S3 is vivid, even in the lowest brightness modes, but this still an HD resolution display. Infinix has provided a night mode for viewing with minimal eye strain, which I would say has proved useful so far. Still given the 720p resolution, this is not an exceptional display, but lives up to the standards in this price range

The Infinix Hot S3 comes with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Infinix Hot S3 comes with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Hot S3 Processor, RAM and Software

Infinix Hot S3 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, topped by the company’s UI skin, XOS Hummingbird 3.0. It is good to see the company introduce Oreo at this price range. The Infinix Hot S3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB RAM. During my limited use, the phone worked fine when it came to streaming videos. However, during gaming I experienced several instances of the device slowing down and there was a noticeable lag. Finally, the Hot S3 tends to heat up after using for sometime.

Infinix Hot S3 Camera

Infinix’s Hot S3 series has been specially created for improved camera functions, claims the company. In the Hot S3, the company offers a 13MP rear camera along with a 20MP front camera. The 13MP rear camera comes with dual LED flash that enables Beauty mode, as well as panorama and time-lapse. The 20MP selfie lens is backed by LED flash for better low-light capabilities.

The selfie camera additionally provides a Bokeh mode, and a wide-angle selfie for good group photos. Overall, the cameras tend to product decent pictures considering the price tag, but details are lacking once you zoom in. However, the colour reproduction is not bad. But the camera does take a few seconds to focus, in most lighting conditions.

Infinix Hot S3 camera sample (Resized for web) Infinix Hot S3 camera sample (Resized for web)

Infinix Hot S3 camera sample (Resized for web) Infinix Hot S3 camera sample (Resized for web)

Infinix Hot S3 Initial verdict

Starting at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM option, the Infinix Hot S3 is another new addition to the budget smartphone market. Based on my initial use, I would say the Infinix Hot S3 gave no trouble when it came to daily tasks and given the price, the camera quality is not too bad. However, this is a bulky phone and heating is a problem I faced on this device. Infinix Hot S3 will have to compete with more established players like Honor 9 Lite, which has a glass body and four cameras, along with the upcoming Redmi 5 series in India, which is also expected to sport a taller 18:9 display.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd