India’s tablet market declines by 18 per cent on an yearly basis: IDC

India’s tablet market saw a decline of 18.6 per cent on an yearly basis. In terms of individual vendors, Samsung was on top, followed by Datawind, Lenovo, iBall and Apple. (Representational Image of Apple iPad) India’s tablet market saw a decline of 18.6 per cent on an yearly basis. In terms of individual vendors, Samsung was on top, followed by Datawind, Lenovo, iBall and Apple. (Representational Image of Apple iPad)

There’s no good news for the tablet market, and the devices continue to see a decline in the Indian market. According to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), India’s tablet market saw a decline of 18.6 per cent on an yearly basis, compared to Q1 in 2016. Shipments stood at just 701,000 tablets for the quarter. However on quarterly basis, shipments were down 2.2 per cent from 716,000 units in the Q4, 2016.

IDC puts the decline of tablet shipments in the consumer segment at 28 per cent in Q1 2017, which has contributed to the sharp 18.6 drop in the overall tablet segment in India. “The commercial segment is the key driver for offsetting the declining consumer shipments in India. Due to growing digital proliferation across industries, commercial segment especially large enterprise, government and education sectors, are expected to increase their demand for tablets. This will drive vendors to focus more aggressively in gaining market share in the commercial market to sustain the India tablet market,” said Celso Gomes, Associate Market Analyst, Client Devices, IDC India in a press statement.

According to IDC, tablets with 4G-based connectivity accounted for around 39.2 per cent of shipments in the quarter, which is a significant rise.

The share of 7-7.9-inch tablets dipped to 70 per cent, while bigger 8-8.9-inch tablets saw an increase in shipments. Additionally shipments of 10-inch plus tablets jumped up by 43 per cent in the quarter, and they now command a 11.6 per cent market share. However, detachable tablets still account for a nominal share of the total tablet market, with Acer dominating in the category followed by Apple iPad Pro.

In terms of individual vendors, Samsung is on top with 21.3 per cent market share with the company’s J Max being the top selling model, followed by Galaxy Tab A. Datawind, which had previously been number one, has now dropped to number two 20.7 per cent market share. According to IDC, Datawind was impacted by demonetization in Q4 2016, which led to slow growth for the player.

Lenovo is number three with 20 per cent market share, followed by iBall which had 4.7 per cent market share. Apple is still at number five, even though its shipments fell by 38.2 per cent compared to previous quarter. For Apple, the iPad Air 2 is the top selling model.

IDC predicts there are more bad days ahead for tablets, especially with GST to have a negative impact. “Apprehensions on lower tax credit and lack of complete clarity regarding the processes are the major concerns of retailers and city/state level distributors, which may lead to a limited inventory stocking, especially in the June 2017,” said Navkendar Singh , Sr. Research Manager, IDC India.

